Mueller accuses Manafort of attempted witness tampering

Special Counsel Robert Mueller is seeking to revoke the bail of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, for allegedly tampering with witnesses in the year-long probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, according to a court filing Monday night.

Attorneys with the special counsel have accused Manafort of "attempting to tamper with potential witnesses" while awaiting his trial, which thereby "has violated the conditions of his release."

In February, within days of Mueller's filing a 32-count superseding indictment against Manafort, the former Trump campaign chairman allegedly contacted two individuals who worked with him on a lobbying scheme to aid his Kremlin-backed Ukrainian clients.

The two individuals were members of the "Hapsburg group," described by Mueller in the February superseding indictment of Manafort as "a group of former senior European politicians to take positions favorable to Ukraine, including by lobbying in the United States."

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Mueller's team is asking the Washington, D.C., federal court to revoke Manafort's current $10 million bail and is asking that the court "promptly schedule the hearing called for by the statute to determine Manafort's release status."

Representatives for the special counsel's office and for Mueller declined to comment to ABC News.

Manafort faces two indictments in Washington, D.C., and Virginia on charges related to tax fraud and other financial crimes.

The government has not charged Manafort with the crime of witness-tampering or obstruction of justice.

....Paul Manafort came into the campaign very late and was with us for a short period of time (he represented Ronald Reagan, Bob Dole & many others over the years), but we should have been told that Comey and the boys were doing a number on him, and he wouldn’t have been hired! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2018

As only one of two people left who could become President, why wouldn’t the FBI or Department of “Justice” have told me that they were secretly investigating Paul Manafort (on charges that were 10 years old and had been previously dropped) during my campaign? Should have told me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2018

