Mueller investigation has cost more than $25 million so far: DOJ report

Over the course of his 18-months as special counsel investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election, Robert Mueller and his team have racked up more than $25 million in expenditures, according to the latest Justice Department filing, including $8.5 million over the past six months.

The numbers reflect spending as of Sept. 30.

In recent tweets, President Donald Trump has accused Mueller of spending more than $30 million on an "illegal Joseph McCarthy style Witch Hunt" that has "shattered so many innocent lives."

