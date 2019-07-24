During one of the most anticipated hearings on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, first lady Melania Trump made an announcement about her Christmas planning on Twitter.

"#Christmas planning has begun in the East Wing at the @WhiteHouse. I'm looking forward to sharing our final vision for this unique tradition in the coming months," the first lady tweeted.

Melania Trump/Twitter

Trump's announcement was posted just five minutes before noon, in the middle of former special counsel Robert Mueller’s publicly testimony about the 448-page report about his probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and possible obstruction of justice by President Donald Trump.