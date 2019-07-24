During Mueller testimony, first lady Melania Trump tweeted about Christmas

Jul 24, 2019, 2:35 PM ET
PHOTO: This photo of First Lady Melania Trump was posted on her Twitter account on July 24, 2019.PlayMelania Trump/Twitter
During one of the most anticipated hearings on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, first lady Melania Trump made an announcement about her Christmas planning on Twitter.

"#Christmas planning has begun in the East Wing at the @WhiteHouse. I'm looking forward to sharing our final vision for this unique tradition in the coming months," the first lady tweeted.

Trump's announcement was posted just five minutes before noon, in the middle of former special counsel Robert Mueller’s publicly testimony about the 448-page report about his probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and possible obstruction of justice by President Donald Trump.