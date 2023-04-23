Republicans will 'lose huge' without finding 'middle ground' on abortion, Nancy Mace says

The South Carolina conservative argued others in her party must avoid extremes.

South Carolina Republican Rep. Nancy Mace on Sunday warned her conservative colleagues that they would "lose huge" with voters if they continue passing strict abortion bans at the state level rather than finding what she called a "middle ground" on the issue.

Appearing on ABC's "This Week" days after the Supreme Court stayed a federal judge's ruling to restrict access to the widely used abortion pill mifepristone, Mace said she agreed with that move and urged others in the GOP to avoid extremes.

In an interview with ABC "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz, Mace referenced a bill signed into law in Florida earlier this month banning most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy and another bill introduced in her home state that could impose the death penalty on women who have abortions.

Mace, a "constitutional conservative who's pro-life," called those efforts "the wrong message heading into '24."

"We're going to lose huge if we continue down this path of extremities and finding that middle ground -- the vast majority of people want some sort of gestational limits, not at nine months but somewhere in the middle," Mace said. "They want exceptions for rape and incest, they want women to have access to birth control."

"These are all very commonsense positions that we can take and still be pro-life," she said.

