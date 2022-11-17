Nancy Pelosi's historic role as first female House speaker

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi strode into the Capitol on Thursday morning dressed in a suffragist-white pantsuit, flanked by top aides as her filmmaker daughter, Alexandra, who has for three decades documented her mother's life and career, trailed behind holding a camera, recording her latest historic moment.

Now 82, the first and only woman elected as House speaker -- second in line to the presidency and the highest-ranking woman in American government -- commanded even more attention than usual as she slid through waves of press who bombarded her with questions about her political future -- just hours before her farewell speech after nearly two decades as the top Democratic leader.

Pelosi, who in the past month has both endured the loss of a Democratic majority in the House and a violent attack of her 82-year-old husband Paul in their San Francisco home -- an assault intended for her, police said, learned on Wednesday that she'd need to relinquish the gavel to Republicans. Now, her stepping aside to make room for new generation of House leaders is official, even though for now she will remain in Congress.

Pelosi's time in leadership has also been historic -- from steering the Affordable Care Act into law with President Barack Obama and twice impeaching President Donald Trump.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., walks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 17, 2022. Andrew Harnik/AP

Her measured rise to power has been characterized by her steady command of inside politics and her ability unite conflicting factions of Democrats in order to achieve legislative success.

Journalist Susan Page, the author of a biography about the House speaker, said the speaker is a "master of the inside game of politics" in an April 2021 interview with ABC News' "Powerhouse Politics" podcast.

"She's not so great about the public stuff. She's not great at giving a speech, she can stumble when she speaks extemporaneously -- she is a master of the inside game of politics and of being a legislative leader," Page said, noting that Pelosi stood up for California Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters when Republicans tried to censure her.

In this Feb. 5, 2019 file photo President Donald Trump turns to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., as he delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington. Andrew Harnik/AP, FILE

In the book, Page reveals that Pelosi originally planned to step down after the 2016 election but changed her mind after former President Donald Trump was elected.

In 2019 Pelosi led the investigation that resulted in the third presidential impeachment in history, following former President Donald Trump’s moves to solicit foreign intervention in the 2016 presidential election and withhold Congressionally appropriated assistance to Ukraine.

In this Oct. 17, 2013 file photo House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi holds her weekly news conference in the Capitol. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images, FILE

Pelosi again headed Trump’s second impeachment in 2021, after he led a violent insurrection against the U.S. Capitol following the 2020 presidential election. She then led the House in creating the bipartisan Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol.

In this Jan. 23, 2007 file photo President George W. Bush shakes hands with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi after his State of the Union speech in the Capitol in Washington. Lawrence Jackson/AP

Notably, as Pelosi marked her career accomplishments during her farewell speech on Thursday, she omitted any mention of President Donald Trump while noting those executives who she had "enjoyed" working with.

"I have enjoyed working with three presidents achieving historic investments in clean energy with president George Bush, Transformed health care reform with President Barack Obama and forging the future from infrastructure to healthcare to climate action with President Joe Biden," Pelosi said.

President Donald Trump meets with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Congressional leadership in the Cabinet Room of the White House October 16, 2019 in Washington. The White House/White House via Getty Images

On "Powerhouse Politics," Page brought up another time Pelosi was thinking about stepping down -- after the 2010 election when Republicans retook the House.

In this May 13, 2010 file photo President Barack Obama holds Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's hand after she introduced him at the DCCC fundraising dinner in New York. Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

Pelosi has been a political fixture for decades and is the daughter of Thomas D'Alesandro Jr., who served as Mayor of Baltimore for twelve years, after representing the city for five terms in Congress.

For years, Pelosi has long been the subject of Republican ridicule, her image satirized more than most others for years in GOP campaign ads. It came to a head in October, when her husband of almost 60 years was subject to a targeted attack.

The two met in Washington, D.C., in 1961 and have five children and nine grandchildren.

