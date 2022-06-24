Nancy Pelosi's husband charged with DUI causing injury: Napa County DA

He is also charged with driving with 0.08% blood alcohol level or higher

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, has been charged with driving under the influence, causing injury, following his May 28 arrest, the Napa County District Attorney's Office said.

Paul Pelosi is also charged with driving with 0.08% blood alcohol level or higher, causing injury, the office said in a press release Thursday. Both charges were filed as misdemeanors.

The 82-year-old was detained on May 28 around 11:44 p.m. and booked on two misdemeanor counts at the time, according to the Napa County Criminal Justice Network's records.

Paul Pelosi, husband of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, is seen in a booking photo released on May 29, 2022. Napa County Sheriff's Office via AP

The California Highway Patrol in Napa said at the time that units responded to a two-vehicle crash at 10:26 p.m. local time on State Route 29 at Walnut Lane. Paul Pelosi was driving a Porsche and traveling eastbound on Walnut Lane and attempted to cross SR-29 when his vehicle was hit by a party traveling northbound on SR-29 in a Jeep, according to the CHP.

Paul Pelosi's bail had been set at $5,000 and he was released the next morning, the records show.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Morgan Gstalter contributed to this report.