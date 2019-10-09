Former national security adviser Susan Rice, who served during the Obama administration, appeared on ABC's "The View" openly criticizing President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw U.S. troops from northern Syria, saying we are leaving our Kurdish allies "to the wolves."

"The message that that sends to all of our potential allies and partners around the world is, you know, when the president wakes up on the wrong side of the bed, we'll throw you under the bus," she told the hosts Wednesday morning. "That's the first problem."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced in a Twitter post Wednesday morning that his troops were already deploying, prepared for an offensive strike against the Kurdish forces that helped the United States defeat ISIS.

Rice, also a former ambassador to the United Nations, said the U.S.'s role on the ground in northern Syria has been very limited, providing mainly training, advice, equipment and air support.

"The second problem is these people, the Kurds, were protecting some 10,000 or more ISIS terrorists [from escaping] that were being held in detention. Now that we have abandoned them, they have no choice but to fight and defend themselves. Those prisoners are either going to be released or escape," she said. "That's more than 10,000 fighters that can threaten us in the region, can threaten us through our partners in Europe or can potentially threaten us here in the homeland. The president has traded our national security for -- I would like to know what."

In one of those controversies, Republicans scrutinized Rice's involvement in examining intelligence related to individuals affiliated with Trump's campaign and the presidential transition team in 2017.

From the Oval Office in April 2017, Trump said Rice may have committed a crime when she had the names of Americans -- who turned out to be Trump's associates -- unmasked in a classified foreign intelligence report. The president did not offer any evidence for his claim that Rice's actions were criminal, and she has repeatedly said the unmasking process was routine and not politically motivated.

"As I write in my book 'Tough Love,' I was the one official sitting at the table, the one cabinet official who thought it was a mistake to ask Congress for authorization before using force in Syria. So I was a lone, dissenting voice. As I look back and reflect, I was right about the politics," she said on the show. "I didn't think that President Obama would be granted support from Congress, and he wasn't, but I think I was wrong about the policy."