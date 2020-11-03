Nebraska 2020 election results The state has five electoral votes at stake in the presidential race.

Voters in the Cornhusker State may have an outsized role in this presidential election if the candidates become tied in the race to snag 270 electoral votes.

Presidential Election

Senate Election

House Election

Nebraska has five electoral votes at stake and it is one of two states, the other being Maine, that awards electoral votes to candidates who win the popular vote in congressional districts as opposed to the "winner-takes-all" method that all others abide by.

Two votes automatically go to the winner of the state-wide popular vote and one vote is given for each of the three congressional districts. In a tight race, each district in which a candidate wins the popular vote can put them closer to the 270 they need to clinch the presidency.

Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. MT.

State Significance

The last Democrat to win Nebraska was President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1964. In 2016, President Trump carried the state by 25 percentage points, and lead over Hillary Clinton in all but two counties: Douglas and Lancaster, where there are the two most populous cities: Omaha and Lincoln, respectively. Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse also faces a re-election bid.

*Counties are colored red or blue when the % expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.