Nebraska State Sen. Mike McDonnell on tanking winner-take-all electoral vote: 'This just did not seem fair'

Nebraska State Sen. Mike McDonnell told ABC News Prime Anchor Linsey Davis on Tuesday that the push to change the state's Electoral College allocation to "winner take all" -- a move that would have likely benefited former President Donald Trump and made the electoral map more difficult for Vice President Kamala Harris -- instead of votes by congressional district with less than two months before the general election "did not seem fair."

"I'm always willing to listen to people and try to find a compromise, but also try to understand why they're voting yes … But this just did not seem fair. If we're going to go ahead and change [the rules] in the state of Nebraska, I think we should do it mid-term. I think we should do it two years before the presidential election," McDonnell told Davis of the timing around a potential law change.

McDonnell continued: "But we do listen, as Nebraskans, and sometimes people say, oh, 'Nebraska nice,' that means, you know, you're kind of weak -- and it's not. We work hard and we play by the rules and we're just asking everyone to come in, work hard in Omaha, the 2nd Congressional District, and play by the rules."

Nebraska state Sen. Mike McDonnell (right) speaks to ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis, Sept. 24, 2024. ABC News

The potential winner-take-all electoral change would have been pivotal if the Republican-leaning state then allocated all of its five electoral votes solely to Trump if he won statewide, instead of dividing them with Harris if she won in one of Nebraska's three congressional districts. Nebraska gives three Electoral College votes to the statewide winner and one to the winner of each congressional district.

Earlier this week, McDonnell, who was one of three state Republican holdouts that Gov. Jim Pillen needed to break an expected filibuster in a special legislative session, said he would not support the change before November. This announcement effectively killed the winner-take-all push.

Instead, McDonnell said he believed the legislature should take up the issue in next year's legislative session, which tentatively starts the first week of January 2025.

Nebraska state Sen. Mike McDonnell speaks to ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis, Sept. 24, 2024. ABC News

McDonnell mentioned that he had been opposed previously to "winner-take-all" in the state since he ran for legislature starting in 2016.

Pressed by Davis if anyone or anything could make him change his decision, McDonnell was resolute: "No. I've tried to listen and I always will listen. I think the rest of the country should follow us and look at the unicameral [Nebraska Legislature] and look at getting rid of the winner-take-all."

In this March 1, 2019 file photo, Nebraska State Sen. Mike McDonnell of Omaha is shown in the Legislative Chamber in Lincoln, Neb. Nati Harnik/AP

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen later released a statement Tuesday confirming he has "no plans" to call a special session before the November general election.

Trump on Monday thanked Pillen for attempting to "simplify the complexity" of the state's electoral map, while attacking McDonnell for opposing it, calling him a "Grandstander."

"Unfortunately, a Democrat turned Republican(?) State Senator named Mike McDonnell decided, for no reason whatsoever, to get in the way of a great Republican, common sense, victory. Just another 'Grandstander!'" Trump wrote in a social media post.

Meanwhile, Harris's running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, while speaking at a New York fundraiser on Monday night, celebrated McDonnell's decision, saying that the race would be close because the "Electoral College is the way it is," before stating, "Thank God for that one guy in Omaha" -- a reference to McDonnell.

Asked to respond to Trump's comments, McDonnell said, "Well, today's the first day I've talked to the media and I'm always willing to get, as I said, over the last eight years, serving in the legislature – willing to talk to people and listen."

And asked about Walz's comments and if Harris and Trump should make campaign stops in Omaha -- as well as if his own decision may have changed the outcome of the election -- McDonnell stayed away from making any predictions, but invited them both to Omaha.

"I'm inviting both Vice President Harris and President Trump. Come to Omaha. Come have a debate here! There's still 42 days. Listen to the people. Talk to the people and answer the questions."

In this undated photo, the skyline of Omaha is seen from the Missouri River in Nebraska. Education Images/UIG via Getty Images

McDonnell emphasized that most -- if not all -- of the feedback he had gotten about the issue had been civil.

"We know it's a very important issue. It's a passionate issue, and people are passionate about it … 90% of them have been professional and polite," McDonnell told Davis.

ABC News' Isabella Murray, Soorin Kim, Lalee Ibssa and Kelsey Walsh contributed to this report.