The Israeli prime minister did not discuss the 21-day cease-fire proposal.

Netanyahu says Israel must defeat Hezbollah in UN speech amid calls for cease-fire

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, addressing the United Nations General Assembly on Friday, gave a pointed warning to Iran and said Israel is committed to defeating Hezbollah.

Several United Nations delegates walked out of the room as Netanyahu began his address.

"I didn't intend to come here this year. My country is at war, fighting for its life," the prime minister said. "But after I heard the lies and slanders leveled at my country by many of the speakers at this podium, I decided to come here and set the record straight."

Netanyahu continued to press for "total victory" in Gaza as he called for Hamas to surrender and release all remaining Israeli hostages. He also said Israel rejected any scenario in which Hamas remained in control of Gaza after the war.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the 79th United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, Sept. 27, 2024. Mike Segar/Reuters

Much of his speech took aim at Iran and Hezbollah amid increased fighting in Lebanon that has some officials fearing an all-out war in the region.

"I have a message for the tyrants of Tehran: If you strike us, we will strike you," Netanyahu said. "There is no place in Iran that the long arm of Israel cannot reach. And that's true of the entire Middle East."

Netanyahu did not reference the 21-day cease-fire plan proposed by the Biden administration to pause the conflict in Lebanon, which has become the latest point of contention between the White House and Netanyahu's government.

But the Israeli leader did not show signs of backing away, saying they'll "continue degrading Hezbollah until all our objectives are made."

"As long as Hezbollah chooses the path of war, Israel has no choice, and Israel has every right to remove this threat and return our citizens to their homes safely, and that's exactly what we're doing," he said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.