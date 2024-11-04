Nevada 2024 live election results

The winner in the presidential race will take the state's six electoral votes.

Voters in Nevada are heading to the polls Tuesday to cast their votes in a critical presidential swing state that also is home to a top Senate race and several competitive House races in and around Las Vegas.

The winner in the presidential race will take the state's six electoral votes.Polls close at 7 p.m. local time.

State significance

Nevada has voted for the Democratic presidential nominee in every election cycle since 2008, though often by tight margins. President Joe Biden took it over former President Donald Trump by over 2 percentage points in 2020.

Democrats have built a robust ground game in Nevada thanks to a strong alliance with unions in the state. However, given the state's heavy reliance on the tourism and hospitality industries, the economy there has been slower to recover from the pandemic than others, and attacks about inflation against Vice President Kamala Harris have been particularly potent there.

In a sign of the state's competitiveness, Nevada reelected Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto but also voted for Republican Joe Lombardo to unseat then-Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak in 2022.

Nevada is also featuring a pitched contest between Sen. Jacky Rosen, a Democrat seeking a second term, and Sam Brown, a combat veteran whose grave wounds in Afghanistan have been at the forefront of his race.

Rosen won her first term by 5 points in the blue wave in 2018.

There are also three competitive House races in Nevada in and around Las Vegas.

