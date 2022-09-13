New Hampshire 2022 primary election results

New Hampshire voters head to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots in primaries for governor, Senate, the House of Representatives and the state legislature. Polls close at 8 p.m. ET.

As of Monday, just over 16,300 mail ballots had been requested in the state.

New Hampshire Republican U.S. Senate candidate Don Bolduc gestures as he is introduced during a debate, on Sept. 7, 2022, in Henniker, N.H. Mary Schwalm/AP

State Significance

New Hampshire's Senate seat is one of the most competitive in the nation, with Republicans including Trump-aligned Don Bolduc and Chuck Morse, the favorite of the state's moderate GOP Gov. Chris Sununu, vying to see who will face off against Democratic incumbent Maggie Hassan in November.

In the state's highly competitive 1st Congressional District, Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas must defend his seat against whoever emerges as the Republican nominee in the GOP primary. Although there are several candidates in the race, the top two are former Trump White House adviser Matt Mowers and former White House press aide Karoline Leavitt. The GOP race in the district has also caused a divide among House leadership: Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Minority Whip Steve Scalise have backed Mowers, while GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik has endorsed Leavitt, her former press secretary.

For the state's 2nd Congressional District, the two front-runners are Keene Mayor George Hansel or former Hillsborough County Treasurer Robert Burns. Whoever emerges as the winner will face off against Democratic Rep. Annie Kuster.