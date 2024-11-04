New Hampshire 2024 live election results

The winner will take the state's four electoral votes.

Voters are heading to the polls in New Hampshire to cast their ballot in the presidential election.

The winner will take the state's four electoral votes.Polls close at 8 p.m. local time.

State significance

The New England state typically leans blue and went for President Joe Biden in 2020 by 59,000 votes, or roughly 7%.

But in 2016, the margin was much closer between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. Clinton won the state by 0.4% and nearly 3,000 votes.

Down-ballot, candidates are vying for two seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. Forecasters predict Democrats are likely to win those races as both parties battle for control of the chamber.

Counties are colored red or blue when the % expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.