New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu 'definitely thinking about' 2024 presidential run

Sununu, who was just reelected, touted his track record at the state level.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said Sunday that he is considering a run for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

"I'm definitely thinking about it," Sununu told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl.

The governor, who was just overwhelmingly reelected to a fourth term, said there was a need for new leadership -- and touted his own track record running the "most efficient" state government in the U.S.

"I believe government has to get out of your way," he said. "And we've done it really, really well here in New Hampshire."

Sununu also acknowledged the 2024 GOP primary field is likely to be crowded. Former President Donald Trump, whom Sununu often criticizes, is running and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is expected to announce her own bid later this month, sources have told ABC News.

This is a developing story. Please return for updates.