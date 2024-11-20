Gaetz, Vance meet with senators ahead of House Ethics Committee meeting

Sen. Graham said he's "not going to legitimize the process to destroy the man."

Former Rep. Matt Gaetz, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to be attorney general, is meeting with senators on Capitol Hill Wednesday morning alongside Vice President-elect JD Vance, making his case for the job hours before the House Ethics Committee is set to discuss its report on him.

Several senators have called for the House Ethics Committee to release its report into Gaetz over allegations of sexual misconduct and illicit drug use before they consider his confirmation.

The Justice Department also spent years probing sexual misconduct allegations against Gaetz, as well as allegations of obstruction of justice, before informing Gaetz last year that it would not bring charges. Gaetz has long denied any wrongdoing related to the allegations investigated during the congressional and Justice Department probes.

Former Rep. Matt Gaetz, the President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to be Attorney General walks alongside Vice President-elect JD Vance as they arrive for meetings with Senators at the U.S. Capitol, Nov. 20, 2024, in Washington. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

After Trump announced Gaetz has his attorney general pick, the Florida congressman resigned from the House, meaning the House Ethics Committee no longer has the jurisdiction to continue its investigation into him -- however Republicans and Democrats have argued whether a break in that precedent is necessary for the Senate to perform its constitutional duty to advise and consent to presidential nominations.

Republican Sens. Josh Hawley and Lindsey Graham met with Vance and Gaetz Wednesday morning.

Graham told reporters that the meeting went well and that Gaetz deserves a fair nomination process.

"Here's what I told him, no rubber stamps and no lynch mob. I'm not going to be part of a process that leaks information that shouldn't be leaked," Graham said. "I'm not going to legitimize the process to destroy the man because people don't like his politics. He will be held to account in the confirmation process. He deserves a chance to make his argument why he should be attorney general."

Hawley was walking into the meeting when he told reporters that in his view, Congress should move forward with Gaetz's confirmation process and respond to the allegations against him.

"Do the hearing and let him respond to everything under oath in public," Hawley told reporters.

The fate of the Gaetz report is in the hands of the committee, and it's not clear if the committee will vote on whether to release the report.

If there is a vote, a majority of the five Democrats and five Republicans on the committee must approve its public disclosure -- meaning at least one Republican must break party ranks to join Democrats to force its release.