New Mexico 2024 primary results

Tuesday is primary day in New Mexico, where former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden, the only major candidates still running, are the front-runners in their respective parties' races

Voters can cast their ballots in-person or via the mail, though all votes must be received by local officials by 7 p.m on Tuesday.

Early voting began on May 7.

State significance

Twenty-two delegates are up for grabs in the GOP primary, and 34 delegates are on the table in the Democratic race.

New Mexico's primary is not anticipated to have major implications for either party given that Biden and Trump clinched their nominations earlier this year.

The state is reliably Democratic in general elections, and Biden beat Trump there in 2020 by more than 10%.