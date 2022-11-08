New York 2022 midterm election results

New Yorkers head to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots for governor, U.S. Senate, the House and several down-ballot seats.

Polls open at 6 a.m. ET and close at 9 p.m. ET.

Early voting in the state began on Oct. 29. The last day New York residents could vote early in person was Sunday.

Voters in New York can vote by absentee ballot or in person. The last day to register to vote was Oct. 14.

Senate Election

House Election

Governor Election

State significance

Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul is looking to hold her seat against a challenge from Republican Lee Zeldin.

Hochul holds a lead against Zeldin, but the race has gotten tighter closer to Election Day, according to FiveThirtyEight.

Zeldin has criticized Hochul for crime in the state, saying at a debate that New Yorkers are "poorer and less safe because of Kathy Hochul and extreme policies."

Hochul has condemned Zeldin for his stance on abortion. Zeldin praised the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade but has adopted a more moderate stance on the issue, saying he wouldn't change New York's abortion laws.

The House races in the state have also gained attention. According to FiveThirtyEight, seven out of the 50 most completive House races are for seats in New York.

New York is a usually a reliably blue state, having routinely elected Democratic governors since 2002.

Counties are colored red or blue when the percent of expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.