New York 2022 primary election results

New Yorkers head back to the polls on Tuesday to vote in primaries for several closely watched House races, among others, as well as the state Senate.

Polls close at 9 p.m. ET.

State Significance

The state has seen sweeping changes that ultimately required a follow-up to its last primary election, in June. During the once-a-decade redistricting process, Democrats initially thought New York was an opportunity to wipe out GOP gains elsewhere in the country. But the courts said that they went too far, ruling their maps unconstitutional and demanding them redrawn.

Perhaps the most anticipated matchup of the season pits two Democratic veterans against one another in what has become a bruising fight for the 12th Congressional District. Upper East Side Rep. Carolyn Maloney, who chairs the House Oversight Committee, will face off against her longtime ally, Upper West Side Rep. Jerry Nadler, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.

A third contender, newcomer attorney Suraj Patel, has argued that New York needs a generational shift.

In the newly minted and diverse 10th district, a rare open seat has attracted 13 entrants. Front-runner and Levi Strauss heir Dan Goldman, a former federal prosecutor, received a key endorsement from The New York Times' editorial board and has emphasized his role as counsel to House Democrats during former President Donald Trump's first impeachment trial.

A voter stands in a booth at a voting station at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, June 12, 2021. Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

Rising progressive leaders like City Council member Carlina Rivera and state Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou have run their campaigns as local women of color who already represent parts of the district. Freshman incumbent Rep. Mondaire Jones, who currently represents the 17th Congressional District, and Assemblywoman Jo Anne Simon are also vying for the seat.

Over in the 17th District that Jones left, state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi is challenging Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney. One of Maloney's most blunt critics, fellow Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, has backed Biaggi.

Last, the special general election that will be held Tuesday along with the primaries could be another indication of voter frustrations following the overturning of Roe v. Wade. The 19th District -- which swung in Biden's favor by 1.5 points in 2020 after voting for Donald Trump in 2016 and Barack Obama in 2012 -- is another test of Democratic turnout.

Democratic candidate Pat Ryan made reproductive rights the central issue of his platform, handing out signs that read "choice is on the ballot."

Republican nominee Marc Molinaro has oscillated his own position on abortion accession, backing partial strengthening of abortion laws in 2018 while opposing codification in 2019. However, he has largely downplayed the issue, opting instead to focus on "the rising cost of living and crime."