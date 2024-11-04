Iowa 2024 live election results

The state has six Electoral College votes.

Iowa voters cast their ballots in the presidential contest in addition to several down-ballot races on Nov. 5.

Polls close in Iowa at 8 p.m. CT, 9 p.m. ET.

State significance

Despite going for former President Barack Obama in both of his two presidential campaigns, Iowa has become a safely red state in recent years, voting for former President Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020 by a wide margin.

In the state’s closest down-ballot race, Republican incumbent Rep. Zach Nunn will attempt to defend his seat from a challenge by Democrat Lanon Baccam in the 3rd Congressional District.

Counties are colored red or blue when the % expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.