New York 2024 primary results

The state was long Trump's home before he relocated.

Tuesday is primary day in New York, where former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden are the front-runners, having already clinched their respective parties' 2024 nominations last month.

Ninety-one delegates are up for grabs for the GOP, and 268 delegates are on the table for Democrats.

Voters can cast their ballots in-person or via the mail, though all votes must be postmarked by Tuesday and received by local officials by April 9.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Early voting was from March 23 until Saturday.

State significance

New York's primary is not anticipated to have major implications for either party.

Still, it is symbolic for Trump, as it was long his home state before he relocated to Florida and he has long mused about winning New York in a general election, despite the state's history as a Democratic stronghold in presidential races.