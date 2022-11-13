NH Gov. Chris Sununu calls surprising midterm results a 'rejection of extremism'

Newly reelected New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu on Sunday described the outcome of the midterm elections, with a stronger-than-anticipated performance by Democrats, as a "rejection of extremism."

"I think the Democrats did a very good job of defining a lot of these candidates before they even had a chance to introduce themselves and then, obviously, you have all this other national stuff happening that I think scared a lot of folks this extremism that's out there," Sununu, a Republican, told ABC "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos in an exclusive interview. "And that's what this was. This was just a rejection of that extremism."

Sununu went on to criticize the "policies of D.C." but said that despite that unpopularity, voters had other priorities with their ballots. He said the "extremism" label could apply to both far-left and far-right politicians.

"What I think [what] people said was, 'Look, we can work on these policies later, but as Americans, we got to fix extremism right now.' And I think that's exactly what you saw," he said.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.