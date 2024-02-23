It was determined to not be a threat to national security, the official said.

NORAD fighters intercept high-altitude balloon flying over Utah, official says

What is being characterized as a small balloon was intercepted by NORAD fighter aircraft Friday morning over Utah at an altitude of 43,000 to 45,000 feet, a U.S. official confirmed.

The official said that the balloon and its payload have been determined to not pose a threat to national security.

In this June 14, 2023, file photo, an F-16 fighter jet takes off during a military exercise at Spangdahlem U.S. Air Base in Spangdahlem, Germany. Jana Rodenbusch/Reuters, FILE

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.