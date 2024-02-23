NORAD fighters intercept high-altitude balloon flying over Utah, official says
It was determined to not be a threat to national security, the official said.
What is being characterized as a small balloon was intercepted by NORAD fighter aircraft Friday morning over Utah at an altitude of 43,000 to 45,000 feet, a U.S. official confirmed.
The official said that the balloon and its payload have been determined to not pose a threat to national security.
