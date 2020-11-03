North Carolina 2020 election results The state has 15 electoral votes at stake in the presidential race.

North Carolina was the first in the nation to kick off early voting with absentee ballots sent out on Sept. 4. With nearly two months of early voting, the Tarheel State had the longest early voting period across the nation.

Presidential Election

Senate Election

Governor Election

House Election

The state has 15 electoral votes at stake in the presidential contest. Polling places are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.

State Significance

North Carolina has several close contests. It serves as a true battleground state and often swings. The presidential, gubernatorial and Senate races are all remarkably close.

President Donald Trump won the state in 2016, taking the lead over Hillary Clinton by 3%. Trump won by taking suburban and rural counties outside of metropolitan areas, including several counties that voted for former President Barack Obama. The Biden administration and down-ballot candidates hope to take back some of those counties.

*Counties are colored red or blue when the % expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.