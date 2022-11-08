North Carolina 2022 midterm election results

The battleground state has leaned right in some races in recent years.

North Carolina voters head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots for U.S. Senate, House and several down-ballot seats.

Polls open at 6:30 a.m. ET and close at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Early voting in the state began on Oct. 20. The last day North Carolina residents could vote early was the Saturday before Election Day.

Senate Election

House Election

State significance

Republican Rep. Ted Budd is facing off against Democrat Cheri Beasley, a former state chief justice, in the Senate race in North Carolina.

Beasley and Budd are looking to replace retiring GOP Sen. Richard Burr.

If she wins, Beasley has said she would work on protecting abortion access in the state and lowering health care costs. Budd has campaigned on supporting law enforcement and addressing inflation.

According to FiveThirtyEight data, the race remains close, with Budd having a roughly 4% lead over Beasley.

North Carolina is a battleground state but has leaned right in federal elections in recent years. North Carolina voted for former President Donald Trump in the last two presidential elections and voted for Mitt Romney, now a U.S. senator, in 2012. President Barack Obama carried the state in 2008.

Counties are colored red or blue when the percent of expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.