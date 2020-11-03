North Dakota 2020 election results The state has three electoral votes at stake in the presidential race.

North Dakota, with its reliably red voters, will wrap its election on Tuesday.

Presidential Election

Governor Election

House Election

North Dakotans had the option of early voting or voting absentee by mail. Hours at polling places in North Dakota vary on Election Day, but most close at 7 p.m.

State Significance

President Donald Trump had no problem in North Dakota in 2016, carrying the state with 63% of the vote, to Democrat Hillary Clinton's 27%. With only a few blue counties, the state's three electoral votes are in safe Republican territory.

*Counties are colored red or blue when the % expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.