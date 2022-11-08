North Dakota 2022 midterm election results

The Senate race is between Katrina Christiansen and John Hoeven.

North Dakota voters head to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots for the Senate, House and several down-ballot seats.

Polls open at 8 a.m. ET and close at 8 p.m. ET.

Early voting in the state began on Oct. 24. The last day North Dakota residents could request and turn in their absentee ballots is Monday, the day before Election Day.

There is no voter registration deadline in North Dakota, as voters must present an accepted form of identification to cast a ballot.

Democrat Katrina Christiansen is challenging Republican incumbent Sen. John Hoeven for his Senate seat.

North Dakota has just one-at-large House representative, Republican Kelly Armstrong. Armstrong is defending his seat against independent Cara Mund.

FiveThirtyEight polling data showed Armstrong holding a lead over Mund.

North Dakota is a red state, having no Democrats in the House and Senate. The state went for Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

