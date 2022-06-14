North Dakota 2022 primary election results

This is the only state that does not require voter registration.

North Dakota voters head to the polls Tuesday in a handful of GOP and Democratic contested elections, including the primary for a Senate seat. Republicans will also fight for their secretary of state candidate. Polls close at 9 p.m. ET.

North Dakota is the only state that does not require voter registration. On Tuesday, residents can show up to their polling locations with voting ID requirements to cast their ballots.

The state is now also allowing the use of tribal IDs for voting services, following lawsuits against a 2017 voter ID law signed by Gov. Doug Burgun that would have hindered voting access for Native Americans. Two tribes and some individual voters challenged the bill in 2020 -- now the state's secretary of state recognizes tribal IDs and tribally designated street addresses as acceptable forms of identification.

A voter places a ballot for the 2020 Presidential elections in a drop box outside the Cass County Courthouse in Fargo, North Dakota, Oct. 15, 2020. Dan Koeck/Bloomberg via Getty Images, FILE

State Significance

The winners of deeply red North Dakota's GOP primary elections on Tuesday have a sure path to victory in November.

Sen. John Hoeven is seen as the likely candidate for a third term in the GOP primary over Riley Kuntz, a political outsider and oil field worker. Hoeven, a moderate Republican, had already dodged a challenge in April from Rick Becker, an ultraconservative state lawmaker, for the party delegates' endorsement at the GOP state convention.

Hoeven has raised more than $3.2 million while Kuntz has less than $5,000.

Democrats endorsed Katrina Christenson, a University of Jamestown engineering professor, for the seat. She's up against largely unknown Fargo antiques dealer Michael Steele.

North Dakota has two Republicans vying to replace long-running GOP Secretary of State Al Jaeger. State lawmaker and seed business owner Michael Howe, the party's unopposed endorsee, now has competition from Marvin Lepp, a Bismarck auto service adviser. Both candidates have said they would like to focus on election integrity if they win the seat -- echoing many other conservatives running at the local level who, like Donald Trump, claim without evidence that there is widespread election fraud.