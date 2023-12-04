North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum drops out of 2024 presidential race: Sources

He had failed to qualify for the most recent Republican debate.

Doug Burgum is dropping out of the 2024 Republican presidential primary, sources familiar with his decision told ABC News on Monday.

The North Dakota governor had emphasized three key issues on the trail -- the economy, energy and national security -- but failed to gain traction with GOP voters. He was polling last on the list of major candidates tracked by 538's national average and did not qualify for the most recent primary debate.

