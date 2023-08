He was hurt in a pickup basketball game with his staff Tuesday night,

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum was taken to the emergency room Tuesday night after being injured while playing pickup basketball with his staff, his campaign said Wednesday.

His status for Wednesday night's GOP primary debate was unclear, his campaign said.

Republican presidential candidate North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks during a fundraising event for U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, Aug. 6, 2023, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall/AP, FILE

Burgum is one of eight GOP hopefuls set to take the stage in Milwaukee.

The news of Burgum's injury was reported by CNN.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.