Northern Mariana Islands 2024 Democratic primary results

Biden is very close to clinching his party's nomination.

Voting for the Democratic presidential primary in the Northern Mariana Islands will end on Tuesday, with President Joe Biden expected to get closer to -- if not clinch -- his party's 2024 nomination.

The islands award 11 delegates in the Democratic National Convention this summer.

Voting has been open since March 5; Democrats and other registered voters are eligible to participate along with a valid ID.

The Republican candidate will be chosen in separate caucuses to be held on Friday.

Territory's significance

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders beat Biden in 2020 in the islands, during a contested nominating race from which Biden ultimately emerged as the winner.

That year, Sanders got about 63% of the vote in the territory, which can vote for presidential nominees but not in the general election.