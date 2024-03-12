Northern Mariana Islands 2024 Democratic primary results

Biden is very close to clinching his party's nomination.

ByNadine El-Bawab
March 12, 2024, 5:10 AM

Voting for the Democratic presidential primary in the Northern Mariana Islands will end on Tuesday, with President Joe Biden expected to get closer to -- if not clinch -- his party's 2024 nomination.

The islands award 11 delegates in the Democratic National Convention this summer.

Voting has been open since March 5; Democrats and other registered voters are eligible to participate along with a valid ID.

The Republican candidate will be chosen in separate caucuses to be held on Friday.

Territory's significance

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders beat Biden in 2020 in the islands, during a contested nominating race from which Biden ultimately emerged as the winner.

That year, Sanders got about 63% of the vote in the territory, which can vote for presidential nominees but not in the general election.

