The Note: Defense of Kavanaugh could backfire on GOP

President Donald Trump's pick for the Supreme Court continues to enjoy the backing of Senate Republican leadership, much of the conservative movement and media, and the White House itself.

But standing behind Brett Kavanaugh is carrying costs that grow by the hour. The week since Christine Blasey Ford went public with her allegation has been marked by missteps, miscalculations, and potentially costly misjudgments by those who want Kavanaugh confirmed.

Now, with the list of allegations starting to grow in advance of Thursday's scheduled hearing, the price of his defense could come into starker view.

Already, a prominent conservative legal voice was forced to retract an unfounded theory of mistaken identity. A top Senate Judiciary Committee staff member was forced to resign because of a past harassment allegation. The president himself spoiled a few days' worth of silence by starting to question what took so long for Ford to come forward.

Down the ballot, a Republican senator up for reelection suggested Ford's allegation represents a "hiccup." A GOP congressman seeking a new job in the Senate called the alleged incident "supposedly an attempt or something that never went anywhere." And another Republican congressman made light of all of it with a joke about Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg being groped by Abraham Lincoln.

All of this has happened before Ford or any other accuser have a formal public hearing. And all has happened around a nomination that was once supposed to energize Republican voters going into the midterms.

World leaders, including President Trump, gather in New York City Monday for the beginning of the United Nations General Assembly.

The problems facing the world are serious and complex, while the prospects for teamwork, problem-solving and unity among countries feels fleeting and far-off.

Sure, there have been success stories this year. The world has welcomed a dramatic deescalation in the Korean peninsula following the United States and South Korea's leadership and intervention there. Still, denuclearization remains a major question mark.

The challenges on the table include: the ongoing civil war in Syria and heartbreaking humanitarian crisis that has resulted because of it; climate change; the uncertain future of the Iran nuclear deal following the United States withdrawal; and much more.

Considering President Trump's focus on the southern U.S.-Mexico border and immigration, why are conversations with our closest neighbors not taking place? Is there a summit to be had with Latin American leaders to strengthen democracies, stem violence and boost economies there?

In catching up with Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, on a Sunday evening Amtrak train to Wilmington, the senator told ABC News he's been working overtime to prepare for Thursday's hearing between Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and accuser Christine Blasey Ford.

One thing he and other Democrats will likely press Kavanaugh on? Underage drinking and details related to Kavanaugh's friend Mark Judge, who Ford claims was present for the alleged assault.

"I'm reviewing materials now that Mark Judge wrote in an odd, disturbing sort of shadow newspaper that he wrote that details a fair amount of hard drinking and inappropriate behavior," Coons said.

"I think a closer view of Mark Judge and Judge Kavanaugh's high school yearbooks, Mark Judge's writings, and other circumstantial evidence about their high school conduct suggests regular participation in high school parties where there was no parental supervision but a lot of alcohol."

Watch out for potentially more fallout. Coons said all week he's been fielding text messages, calls and emails related to new, still unsubstantiated, claims against Kavanaugh.

GOP senators still on the fence about Kavanaugh will be listening closely to Ford's testimony, Coons said.

"This isn't a criminal trial — if senators are persuaded she's more likely than not telling the truth that should have an impact on their votes. And I have spoken to a number of Republican colleagues in the past days who are going to listen closely and are likely going to make their decision based on an assessment of her credibility."

Coons scolded Republican senators for wanting staff or outside counsel to question Ford.

"If we have senators who can't conduct respectful questioning perhaps they should reconsider their service in the Senate. It's a pretty basic part of our job."

President Trump participates in the "Global Call to Action" on the world's drug problem at the United Nations in New York City at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The president participates in a signing ceremony for the United States-Korea Free Trade Agreement in NYC at 3:45 p.m. He then holds bilateral meetings with the president of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, and the president of France, Emmanuel Macron.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions delivers remarks at the U.S. Department of Justice National Public Safety Partnership Symposium in Hoover, Alabama at 8:30 a.m. ET.

"I think it really speaks to her credibility at this moment. What in the hell did she have to gain by doing this?" -- Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., on ABC's "This Week" when asked about Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault.

ABC News' daily podcast, "Start Here." Monday's episode features ABC News' Trish Turner on the latest accusation of sexual misconduct against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh – she says the allegation dates back to Kavanaugh's freshman year at Yale. ABC News Supreme Court contributor Kate Shaw tells us there should be a different approach for weighing evidence at the hearing. Clare Malone from our partners at FiveThirtyEight games out the Texas Senate race between Beto O'Rourke and Ted Cruz. And, ABC News' Conor Finnegan previews the United Nations General Assembly – he says Iran will loom large. https://bit.ly/2Ohkpz8

