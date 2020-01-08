The Note: Democrats confront new landscape of wartime primary Iran’s attack on American troops in Iraq will raise many questions.

Trump does not have authority to start war with Iran: Biden

Trump does not have authority to start war with Iran: Biden

The TAKE with Rick Klein

Among the many uncertainties to confront the 2020 Democratic field, add a big one: America is now functionally at war.

It will now be a wartime primary campaign, under clouds of impeachment, in the race to replace a most unpredictable president. Democratic campaigns weren’t sure of their pre-Iowa playbooks before, and they may as well rip them up now.

There are potential lanes for candidates seeking to build on their credentials and question their rivals’ judgment. There will be talk of quagmires, haphazard decision-making and dogs being wagged – and plenty of room to denounce President Donald Trump himself.

But the reality of day-to-day combat that candidates will be asked about daily is more complicated than clichés or snap judgments.

The Democratic Party is undeniably anti-Trump. That doesn’t necessarily make it anti-war – or against the concept of defeating American enemies, and supporting the commander-in-chief along the way. (Ask John Kerry or George McGovern campaign vets about defeating a wartime president.)

Iran’s attack on American troops in Iraq will raise profound questions of America’s role in the world. It’s an ultimate test of would-be commanders-in-chief, all while the man currently in that role is tested in presidency-defining ways.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks as Andrew Yang, South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and Tom Steyer listen during the Democratic presidential primary debate. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The RUNDOWN with MaryAlice Parks

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell may have the votes to start an impeachment trial, but that does not necessarily mean he has the votes to stop all witnesses ... yet.

Answering reporter questions Tuesday, both McConnell and Senator Lindsey Graham referred to a plan wherein Republicans would stick together and vote, without Democrats, for rules dictating an impeachment trial under the “Clinton model.”

(All this pending House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sending the articles of impeachment over to the Senate).

During the impeachment of President Bill Clinton, both sides had an opportunity to bring motions to the floor and call for witnesses after opening statements and initial arguments. If those rules were put in place for this pending trial then Democrats could move to call witnesses. They maybe even by able to call potential witnesses one by one and force votes on each.

Underscoring the “if” above -- the precise language of possible rules is still up in the air.

"There will be votes on the four witnesses that we have asked for," Schumer said Tuesday. “No witnesses and no documents? It’s a cover up.”

Democratic leaders still say their preference is that McConnell guarantee that witnesses will be called, but that scenario seems pretty unlikely now.

“By the way, the people who will be calling the witnesses will not be necessarily us, it will be the prosecution or the defense,” McConnell said Tuesday.

Bottom line, folks like Sens. Mitt Romney and Susan Collins who hinted they were inclined to hear from Amb. John Bolton during the impeachment trial may still have to vote later, very publicly, on that one fact alone.

And while Democrats may not get any guarantees now, they could still force Republicans through a bunch of unflattering headlines.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 7, 2020. J. Scott Applewhite/AP

The TIP with John Verhovek and Molly Nagle

For former Vice President Joe Biden, a foreign policy crisis is a chance to both hammer home a central tenant of his campaign, his readiness to be commander-in-chief, and further solidify the idea that despite his uncertain path to the Democratic nomination, it will be him that will ultimately take on Donald Trump in the general election.

And with the geopolitical fallout from President Trump's decision to kill a top Iranian general continuing to intensify, the Biden campaign is signaling they are happy to let the discussion continue.

“Insofar as this is an important national issue and discussion, it has to be a key part of the campaign. And what voters are going to be voting on is who can be commander in chief?” a Biden campaign aide told ABC News.

Biden, as he does on the campaign trail, leaned heavily into a potential general election matchup on Tuesday, in what could be a sign of things to come in the coming days.

"Mr. President you have to explain your decision and your strategy to the American people. That's your job as president, Mr. President. Not 'Dear Leader', not 'Supreme Leader," Biden said, speaking directly to his potential opponent.

Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the Trump administration's recent actions in Iraq, Jan. 7, 2020, in New York City. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

