The Note: Dismal polling stalls Trump's comeback efforts

The TAKE with Rick Klein

Two crises that have the potential to define a generation crashed into any plans President Donald Trump had for his reelection year.

New polling out Friday morning shows two-thirds of the public thinks he's failing on both. An ABC News/Ipsos poll shows 67% disapprove of Trump's handling of COVID-19 -- a new low over four months' worth of polling -- and an equal share disapprove of his handling of race relations.

Numbers like these have Republicans hoping for comeback strategies amid an increasingly dismal outlook for November. Trump hopes to pin another campaign restart on a rally Saturday in New Hampshire, along with still-emerging attempts to define former Vice President Joe Biden as an unacceptable alternative.

President Donald Trump pauses during an event in the East Room of the White House, July 7, 2020. Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images

But Trump's choices are defining the race. His push to pressure states and now school districts to reopen is coming up against grim medical realities; his embrace of Confederate heritage is narrowing his potential base at a time of a reckoning around race; and his insistence on in-person campaigning and a convention next month seem off, if not outright dangerous.

It's fair to say that Trump's reactions to the crises have been uniquely Trumpian -- something that might be said by allies and political enemies alike. This president has previously confronted no shortage of discrepancies between the world as he wants it and the world as it actually is.

But this brutal stretch for the nation has taken a severe toll on the president's standing. Trump's bet on his own instincts is not paying off for him or for his party at the moment.

The RUNDOWN with MaryAlice Parks

President Trump described the deadly coronavirus Thursday as a "political hoax," but more and more leading Republicans are reminding the White House that they do not feel safe attending large gatherings while the virus continues to devastate families and spread rapidly from coast-to-coast.

"I think the convention is a challenging situation and a number of my colleagues have announced that they are not going to attend," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in Kentucky on Thursday when asked about the president's plans to hold the Republican National Convention in person in Jacksonville, Florida, later this summer.

"We'll have to wait and see how things look in late August to determine whether or not we can safely convene that many people," he added.

In this June 30, 2020, file photo Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., listens to questions during a news conference following a GOP policy meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP, File

A group of Jacksonville residents and business owners filed a lawsuit this week aiming to block the RNC from moving forward with their convention in the city, citing the health risks of bringing thousands to the Vystar Arena in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lawsuit alleges that the convention will be "a nuisance injurious to the health, welfare and property rights of the Plaintiffs ... and the health and welfare of the community of Jacksonville," according to Jacksonville ABC affiliate WJXX. In Duval County, which covers Jacksonville, there are currently more than 10,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

National Republicans, in response to the lawsuit, outlined some of the precautions they are planning to take for the gathering and, according to a Republican involved in the planning, officials have already contracted with multiple outdoor venues in the immediate vicinity of the Vystar Arena and are in discussions about potential options for all of them.

Friday, the Wisconsin state GOP begins its in-person state convention, which could offer lessons -- or cautions -- for the national party.

The TIP with Justin Gomez

Trump returns to New Hampshire for a campaign rally on Saturday, but this time it will be held outdoors, a reversal from his June indoor rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, that drew a lower-than-expected crowd, and according to the Tulsa City-County Health Department Director Dr., likely contributed to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

US President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the BOK Center on June 20, 2020 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

The rally will be held at the Portsmouth International Airport at Pease and the campaign said it will provide "ample access to hand sanitizer," and everyone will be given a face mask, but they aren't required to wear it. Masks were also handed out in Tulsa, but were not mandatory and most didn't wear them.

New Hampshire GOP Gov. Chris Sununu has defended the campaign for holding a rally amid a pandemic and isn't discouraging Granite State residents from attending. Though Sununu said he will "not be in the crowd of thousands of people" himself.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW THIS WEEKEND

President Donald Trump travels to Miami on Friday, where he’ll visit U.S. Southern Command for a briefing on its Enhanced Counternarcotics Operations and delivers remarks at 1:40 p.m. ET. He’ll also make a stop in Doral at the Iglesia Doral Jesus Worship Center for a roundtable on "Supporting the People of Venezuela" at 2:15 p.m. ET.

The Biden for President campaign hosts a press call Friday with former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke at 11 a.m. CT.

Wisconsin Women for Trump will host a bus tour Friday at 1:45 p.m. CT at Oudenhoven Farm in De Pere, Wisconsin.

Wisconsin Women for Trump will host a bus tour on Saturday at the Republican Party of Wisconsin State Convention.

Trump will host an outdoor Make America Great Again rally on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET at the Portsmouth International Airport in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Louisiana will hold its presidential primary on Saturday.

