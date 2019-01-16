The Note: Diversity dominates emerging 2020 Democratic field

The TAKE with Rick Klein

On first blush, this moment might appear like something of a reckoning on race for the Republican Party.

A resolution to condemn white supremacy garnered unanimous GOP support in the House. It even got the vote of Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, the man the resolution was designed to rebuke.

But President Donald Trump, who just days ago revived and enhanced his "Pocahontas" slur of a potential opponent -- remains as silent on King as most Republicans are about the president's own behavior.

Democrats, meanwhile, are seeing new demographic and societal realities take hold in their emerging field of presidential contenders.

The 2020 field is already smashing records for the number of female candidates and candidates of color. With Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s exploratory-committee announcement on Tuesday, three women and a Latino man are already at least at that phase of pursuing a candidacy.

Sen. Kamala Harris, the daughter of a black man and an Indian-American woman, appears to be not far behind, along with Sen. Cory Booker, who's African-American. When the first Democratic debates take place in June, white men are likely to be the minority -- reflecting the realities of the nation and of the Democratic Party.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is lining up to be among the most consequential days on the primary calendar, with multiple high-profile speeches spread across several states.

It's an appropriate time to start a campaign in earnest. Minority voters could be more important in determining the Democratic nominee than in any primary year to date, up to and including 2008.

Trump's nominee for attorney general, William Barr, spent a lot of time Tuesday advocating for a wall or a barrier on the southern border.

Of course, other topics dominated his confirmation hearings too, including questions about overseeing Robert Mueller's investigation, interpreting regulations and laws around obstruction and how a special counsel's recommendations may or may not be made public.

But every time he tangled about a barrier on the border, he reminded audiences that the president is playing this partial shutdown stalemate on his turf, around a conversation he likes.

Yes, Democrats might be motivated to resist the president's calls for a physical wall -- united in their belief that a wall is "immoral" or un-American -- and determined to not cave this time. But none of that changes the fact that the president and Republicans have a reason to keep talking about what they're fighting for.

The House Financial Services committee is about to get some major rising-star power.

A senior Democratic leadership aide confirmed that the House Democratic Steering committee recommended freshmen Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Katie Porter and presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard join the panel. Bloomberg was the first to report the recommendations.

The aide cautions that the placements are not set in stone, but it is "the likely outcome" as the committee finishes its recommendations for Financial Services this week. Additional members could be named, but these four are almost a certainty.

