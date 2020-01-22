The Note: Early maneuvers show fluidity of impeachment politics The political environment only gets less predictable from here.

The TAKE with Rick Klein

History may not remember that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell agreed to spread impeachment arguments over three days instead of two and to let the record from the House to be admitted as evidence in the Senate.

But the fact that McConnell budged is a reminder that the history of the impeachment of President Donald Trump has yet to be written.

The top Senate Republican leader isn't subject to many political pressures. He is, though, attentive to the demands and the needs of his GOP caucus -- with the knowledge that he's only as powerful as four of his fellow Republicans let him be at any given moment in this trial.

It's easy to overstate the power of Sens. Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney plus one. But it's also wrong to dismiss the possibility of political surprises.

The political environment only gets less predictable from here.

Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg is up with a new pro-impeachment ad airing in states with potentially vulnerable Republican senators; the pro-Trump America First Policies, meanwhile, has a new ad targeting Democratic Sen. Doug Jones of Alabama.

One thing both sides can agree on, with opening arguments in the trial expected Wednesday, is that the process matters. Republicans argued that point extensively in the House and Democrats are now arguing it in the Senate.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell arrives for the first day of the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., Jan. 21, 2020. Joshua Roberts/Reuters

The RUNDOWN with MaryAlice Parks

The last thing many Democrats want right now is a replay of Hillary Clinton fighting with Sen. Bernie Sanders on the eve of this Iowa caucus four years later, let alone any hedge from the former first lady about whether she would fully support Sanders if he were to win the Democratic Party's nomination.

"I didn't love going through the experience of our party divisions in the past," former Mayor Pete Buttigieg told reporters when asked about a newly released excerpt from an upcoming documentary where Clinton apparently said "nobody" likes the independent Vermont senator.

On his way to sit in judgment in the impeachment trial, Sanders' joked that at least his wife liked him. His supporters went on to tweet #ILikeBernie all day. Prominent progressive from Michigan, Abdul El-Sayed, wrote, "I like @BernieSanders. He's my friend + millions of others. Why? Rather than say nobody likes us, he's fighting for us."

In a follow-up interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Clinton also punted about whether she would specifically endorse Sanders, who not only endorsed, but campaigned for her in 2016.

"I'm not going to go there yet," Clinton said in the article, out Tuesday.

The back and forth with Clinton was a strong reminder that party unity may be a long way off for Democrats and perceptions from party leaders of old, may still be Sanders' biggest obstacle, despite his enthusiastic supporters this cycle and knack for bringing out unlikely voters to his events.

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during an event promoting "The Book of Gutsy Women" at the Southbank Centre in London, Britain, Nov. 10, 2019. Simon Dawson/Reuters, FILE

The TIP with Justin Gomez

Buttigieg has been pushing his Washington outsider status throughout his presidential campaign and with just 12 days left until the Iowa caucus, the former mayor of South Bend is crisscrossing the state while the other top-tier candidates are tied up with impeachment.

"It's not that I don't understand the ways of Washington, it's that I don't accept the ways of Washington," he told voters in Burlington on Monday. "I understand that by the measures of time spent in Washington, if you're looking for that, I'm clearly not going to be your candidate. But if you're looking for somebody who has, yes, government experience, military experience, experience guiding a city, leading a government as an executive, but maybe not as Washington-oriented, I have something to offer that's, that's just different. And I think that's important, not just in order to win, but in order to govern."

He said he isn't worried about being overshadowed by the trial and that he's using this time to engage with Iowans as they get into "decision mode."

"It's a very fluid race," he said. "But I'm extremely optimistic and we will continue working with an underdog mentality to make sure that we, we climb that hill and succeed on caucus night."

Democratic presidential candidate and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg addresses a gathering during a campaign stop in Concord, N.H., Jan. 17, 2020. Charles Krupa/AP

