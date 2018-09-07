The Note: Obama takes the midterms stage

The TAKE with Rick Klein

Out of the chaos and norm-busting and institution-bursting of the last few days comes a voice from the not-so-distant past.

Former President Barack Obama will now start making himself known in the midterms, with a speech at the University of Illinois on Friday, followed by his first campaign trail appearance of the year, in California, on Saturday.

Obama will offer “new thoughts on this moment,” according to his spokeswoman, though he is expected to tread lightly when it comes to directly engaging President Donald Trump. (Trump, it barely needs saying, is unlikely to tread lightly on anything regarding Obama.)

It marks the re-emergence of a singular force in Democratic politics, though one who had distinctly less luck in building up his party than he did in getting elected himself.

Democrats from here on in will have their own powerful countervailing force. But as Trump campaigns again on Friday, in North Dakota, after a Montana trip on Thursday, the current president gets something he wants as well: a foil.

Carolyn Kaster/AP, FILE

The RUNDOWN with Rick Klein

“Bring it,” Sen. Cory Booker challenged Republicans on Thursday, after he appeared not to have broken Senate rules by releasing Brett Kavanaugh emails that were technically already cleared for public consumption.

Consider it brought. And like Kirk Douglas’ “Spartacus,” Booker wasn’t alone.

This week’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court has doubled as a showcase for 2020 auditions. Booker, Sen. Kamala Harris, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar have been among those having campaign-ready moments jousting with, and over, a nominee who could change the court’s direction for a generation.

Notably, in a week that again demonstrated the restlessness in their base, the Democrats on the committee have been bringing more fight to this hearing than was perceived around the confirmation of Justice Neil Gorsuch.

Kavanaugh remains almost certain to be confirmed by the GOP-controlled Senate. But Democrats may have been able to flip the politics of these hearings in time for 2018 – and, yes, 2020.

The TIP with Kendall Karson

This time the Democratic establishment won.

Delaware Sen. Tom Carper beat back a primary challenge Thursday from biracial, first-time candidate Kerri Evelyn Harris, preserving an undefeated campaign record that began back in the 1970s.

During her campaign, Harris countered Carper’s decades of experience with personal and emotional ties to middle-class voters. But despite having Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as an ally, and riding a national wave of progressive energy that has included stunning upsets by Andrew Gillum in Florida and Ayanna Pressley in Massachusetts, the Air Force veteran fell short in her underdog crusade against a Delaware political fixture.

With a last-minute push from former Vice President Joe Biden, who made robocalls for him, and a significant fundraising advantage, Carper captured nearly 65 percent of the vote, compared to Harris' 35 percent, according to unofficial election results at the time the AP projected the incumbent the winner – this time, for a change.

Patrick Semansky/AP

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW TODAY

Former President Barack Obama delivers remarks on the 'state of our democracy' at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus at 11 a.m. EDT.

President Trump delivers remarks at a Joint Fundraising Committee reception in Fargo, North Dakota, at 1 p.m. He then travels to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where he’ll deliver remarks at a Joint Fundraising Committee reception at 4:30 p.m.

Former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos will be sentenced at U.S. District Court in Washington Friday afternoon.

FBI director Christopher Wray and September 11 Victim Compensation Fund Special Master Rupa Bhattacharyya hold a public forum with federal law enforcement officers who responded to the 9/11 attacks in New York City, at the Pentagon and at Shanksville, Pennsylvania, at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum at 9 a.m.

This Week on “This Week”: The Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl, former New Jersey Governor and ABC News Contributor Chris Christie, Democratic Strategist and ABC News Contributor Stephanie Cutter, former Romney-Ryan 2012 Campaign Policy Director Lanhee Chen, and New York Times Columnist Michelle Goldberg.

QUOTE OF THE DAY “He absolutely did not write this garbage.” — Interior Department press secretary Heather Swift, to ABC News in an email Thursday, when asked if Secretary Ryan Zinke authored the anonymous New York Times op-ed.

THE PLAYLIST

