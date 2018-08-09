The Note: Swamp waters rising for Trump

The TAKE with Rick Klein

The waters of President Donald Trump's swamp continue to rise.

The first member of Congress to endorse Trump's candidacy now stands indicted for insider trading – for financial moves he’s alleged to have directed while on the phone at a White House picnic.

The federal criminal trial of Trump's former campaign manager continues across DC's murky waters in Virginia, where the star witness is another former top Trump campaign official.

And the latest volley from the Trump legal team only moves Robert Mueller's timeline back – yes, again – with no guarantees that everything is wrapped up before the midterms.

None of this may reflect directly on Trump or his approval rating, given his base's scandal-tested loyalty.

But Trump has already spend a good portion of his political career bashing the same Congress he is now campaigning for to remain in Republican hands.

House Speaker Paul Ryan's description of his role in relation to Trump, in an interview with The New York Times’ Mark Leibovich, stands out against this – or really any – backdrop.

"I can look myself in the mirror at the end of the day and say I avoided that tragedy, I avoided that tragedy, I avoided that tragedy," Ryan said.

The RUNDOWN with MaryAlice Parks

The main purpose of a primary is to select party candidates, but they have the added potential benefit of inspiring conversation and engaging voters, too.

In two of the four states with primary voting this week, there is early evidence voter turnout was up considerably compared to previous years.

According to the Missouri Secretary of State's office, "unofficial totals" show about 33.5 percent of the state's registered voters cast ballots this week, whereas turnout in the previous two primary elections was about 25 percent.

Michigan's Secretary of State tweeted unofficial turnout statistics as well, writing that this year 29.74 percent of registered voters came out, up a whopping 12.34 percentage points from 2014.

In some districts, the new level of turnout and engagement might offer clues for November when party candidates go head-to-head. Like Missouri’s 2nd Congressional District, where the incumbent Republican Rep. Ann Wagner secured over 72,000 votes, compared to the leading Democrat who secured just above 45,000. At closer look though, all the Democrats combined brought out a total of over 108,000 votes, compared to the Republicans' 80,000.

The question now for parties and organizers: what to do to keep the new level of voter engagement through November?

The TIP with Benjamin Siegel

Rep. Chris Collins, R-New York, was defiant Wednesday after being indicted on insider trading charges, vowing to clear his name in court and continue to serve in Congress and run for re-election.

While it's hard to imagine Democrats toppling the Trump ally in his red district if he remains on the ballot, House Democrats’ campaign arm indicated that they'll try to use the scandal against the GOP in the larger effort to flip the House.

"While everyday families are struggling to get by, their representatives are focused solely on enriching themselves," DCCC communications director Meredith Kelly said in a statement.

That attack - levied as accusations of corruption dominate proceedings in the trial of President Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort - could be growing more potent less than 100 days from the midterms.

