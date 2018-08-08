Rick Gates returns to court to testify against his former boss Paul Manafort

Former President Donald Trump's aide Rick Gates returned to the court Wednesday to testify against his former boss, Paul Manafort, in special counsel Robert Mueller's federal tax trial against the former Trump campaign chairman.

Gates, who had been on stand for more than seven hours by conclusion of Tuesday's testimony, is anticipated to be on stand for an additional hour more of cross-examination, according to Manafort's attorneys.

Jose Luis Magana/AP

During the first two days of his testimony, Gates admitted to shielding millions of dollars in over a dozen offshore accounts from United States tax collections – all at Manafort's direction. He also admitted to embezzling “several hundred thousand” dollars from Manafort including funds used to finance a London apartment to engage in an extra-marital affair.

On trial in Alexandria, Virginia, Manafort is accused of evading taxes on $60 million earned in overseas lobbying and consulting work for a Russian-backed Ukrainian political party. Manafort has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for details.