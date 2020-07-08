The Note: Talk of 2024 infects 2020 race It’s an unspoken factor in Biden's the running-mate search.

The TAKE with Rick Klein

It's way too early to have the conversation, of course. But you can't really talk about 2020 right now without at least considering 2024. Four months before this election, the election four years from now is either on the minds of the candidates or not far from it.

It's an unspoken factor in the running-mate search of former Vice President Joe Biden. Biden has avoided anything approaching a one-term pledge, but his reference to himself as a "transition candidate" this spring underscored an obvious point: that his choice for No. 2 could seek to be at the top of the ticket soon.

President Donald Trump's 2024 thoughts extend beyond Kanye West, whom he advised in an interview Tuesday to view a possible 2020 candidacy as "a trial run for what's going to happen in four years."

The next campaign is spilling into work in the Senate, with Sens. Tom Cotton, Josh Hawley and Marco Rubio eyeing at least slightly different angles on a post-Trump GOP. It's playing out on television, with Tucker Carlson's Fox News commentaries seeming to shape Trump campaign communications -- amid speculation that Carlson has ambitions of his own.

Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich's advice for Republicans -- "stop being afraid of Trump" -- is being circulated by his political team. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has a book coming out, with a virtual tour that will be "elevating his profile as he considers a presidential run in 2024," according to The New York Times.

Then there's the push to get inside Trump's brain, courtesy of the never-Trump Republican strategists behind the Lincoln Project. Their latest ad seeks to play to presidential paranoias, by suggesting that allies such as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are positioning themselves for a Trump loss in 2020.

"They expect you to lose," the narrator says. "With so many leaks, you probably think it could be anyone. Donald, it's everyone."

There's no knowing what 2024 might look like until 2020 wraps itself up. But peeking into the future can very much influence the political present.

The RUNDOWN with MaryAlice Parks

There is a battle brewing in Texas over the GOP's planned in-person convention next week, as well as growing anxieties about the president's planned rally in New Hampshire this weekend.

While New Hampshire's Republican governor, Chris Sununu, has not explicitly told all of his residents to say away, he did urge caution and said he personally felt unsafe attending.

"I will not be in the crowd of thousands of people … As the governor I try to be extra cautious for myself and my family … I tend to avoid those types of situations as much as I can," the governor told reporters Tuesday.

"If you're elderly, I'd say over the age of 60, you should stay home," he went on.

In Texas though, local Republicans remain adamant about moving forward with their state convention as planned. But Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is imploring them cancel the in-person gathering in his city. The party voted last week to move forward, despite Gov. Greg Abbott issuing a mask mandate statewide in an effort to combat the resurgence of coronavirus cases. Now, Mayor Turner is threatening to use on-site health inspectors to shut it down if public health guidelines are not followed.

James Dickey, the chair of the state Republican Party, said in a statement that the party is taking "every precaution" for the gathering, including using thermal scans, practicing social distancing, and making masks available. Texas saw at least 60 COVID-19 causalities on Tuesday alone. Currently, more than 9,200 patients are hospitalized, up almost 2,000 since the start of the week.

The TIP with Beatrice Peterson

After weeks of phone calls and Zoom meetings, look for former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign to release its results from the Biden-Bernie Sanders Unity Task Forces on Wednesday.

The role of the task forces, which were formed in May, was to make a unified set of recommendations to the Democratic National Convention's Platform Committee, and Biden himself, on policy proposals.

The groups were divided into six issue areas: climate change, criminal justice reform, the economy, education, health care and immigration. Each issue had teams of eight people, with four picked by Biden and four picked by Sanders. The members were a mix of Biden and Sanders loyalists, experts, community leaders, and politicians ranging from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to former Secretary of State John Kerry.

Also on the task force were several rumored vice presidential contenders such as Reps. Karen Bass and Marcia Fudge.

The task forces were led by Analilia Mejia, who was appointed by Sanders, and Carmel Martin, who was appointed by Biden, both of whom worked to coordinate and support the work of the task forces.

Given recent national conversations on race and systemic racism, several sources with knowledge of the task forces work have hinted at racial equality and justice being front and center in many of the platform recommendations.

