Trump campaign, RNC raise record-breaking $131 million in June The massive haul came a month after being outraised by Joe Biden and the DNC.

Trump said he hopes COVID-19 will ‘sort of just disappear’

Trump said he hopes COVID-19 will ‘sort of just disappear’ Win Mcnamee/Getty Images

The Donald Trump campaign and Republican National Committee announced on Wednesday they had brought in a whopping, record-breaking $266 million in the second quarter of the 2020 election year, and now have over $295 million in cash on hand.

In June alone, Trump Victory, the joint fundraising committee between the RNC and the Trump campaign, along with other authorized joint fundraising committees, brought in a record $131 million, a significant jump in fundraising for the president's team after being outraised by presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden and the Democratic National Committee in May.

Trump's record-breaking $266 million second quarter is over $100 million more than what was raised last quarter, a 71% increase, according to the campaign.

In May, Biden and the DNC brought in $80 million, while Trump and the RNC raised $74 million, marking the first time the president's reelection effort had been outraised by the former vice president.

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at a campaign rally at the BOK Center, June 20, 2020 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Win Mcnamee/Getty Images

June's sizable fundraising haul comes at a time of political peril for the president amid sinking polling numbers, trailing Biden nationally by nine points, according to FiveThirtyEight, and facing crises such as an ongoing pandemic and nationwide protests calling for racial justice.

The news also comes weeks after the president's Tulsa rally -- Trump's first in months -- drew lower-than-expected turnout after days of promising that over a million supporters had requested tickets to attend.

In a recent New York Times/Siena poll, Trump trailed Biden by 14 points nationally, with 50% of registered voters saying they would support the former vice president if the election were held today.

"The Trump campaign's monumental June fundraising haul proves that people are voting with their wallets and that enthusiasm behind President Trump's re-election is only growing," Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement. "No one is excited about Joe Biden, which is why he has to rely so heavily on surrogates like Barack Obama and radical Hollywood elites. In stark contrast, President Trump is tapping into support from real Americans all across the country who have reaped the benefits of his America First agenda."

Biden's June and second quarter numbers have yet to be released.

Trump's reelection effort has now nearly raised $1 billion, crossing over $947 million raised in the past two years with Wednesday's second quarter numbers, according to the Trump campaign.