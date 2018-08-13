The Note: Trump continues to reset the bar

The TAKE with MaryAlice Parks

On the anniversary of the violent confrontations in Charlottesville, Virginia, a year ago, the former chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., said on ABC's "This Week" yesterday, "It's a low bar for the president of the United States to simply say he’s against racism."

Obviously, Cummings is a Democrat and has been routinely critical of this president, still his line about changing standards seemed to hit on broader themes plaguing this White House.

Many of the controversies swirling around President Trump could be whittled down to questions about what the appropriate bar is for any president.

That was the issue a year ago. Several businessmen and political partners pulled out of White House business councils after Charlottesville. It was too low a bar for the president to read a prepared statement condemning neo-Nazis after saying nothing head-on about the protests and uttering lines about fine people on both sides.

The frustration among moderate Republicans earlier this summer after that press conference in Helsinki? It's a low bar to say you don't question your own national intelligence.

The president's lawyer Rudy Giuliani reset the bar when he said there was no collusion between the campaign and Russia, but if there were ... collusion is not a crime.

In some ways it was a question of standards too, when the former senior adviser, Omarosa Manigault Newman, alleged over the weekend that she heard a tape where the president used the N-word.

And in two years, the voters will decide where they think the bar should be.

The RUNDOWN with John Verhovek

The 2020 Iowa presidential caucuses, with good reason, feel like they are eons away.

But that has not stopped the most unlikely of characters from throwing himself into the discussion as a potential Democratic contender to deny President Trump a second term.

"I’ve been fighting on behalf of Davids versus Goliaths, some of the largest corporations in the world, con men, fraudsters. I’ve had great success,” Michael Avenatti, best known as the lawyer for porn star Stormy Daniels, told ABC News’ Jonathan Karl Sunday on This Week, when asked why he should be taken seriously as a potential presidential nominee.

The actual chances of Avenatti storming the Democratic primaries are perhaps slim, but the party will no doubt have a robust discussion about what it is looking for in terms of a foil to President Trump. How early is too early to start that debate when it is sure to be crowded and expensive Iowa caucus?

Maybe voters will decide a bold and brash bomb-thrower in the mold of Avenatti is the right way for the party to go? Maybe they'll be turned off by something so usual and counter to elected officials and Democratic heavyweights already contemplating a run to unseat Trump?

Those are not questions we’re likely to get answers to any time soon, but are the ones party insiders will be asking themselves every day until the 2020 primaries begin.

The TIP with Kelsey Walsh

A leading candidate to be the next attorney general of Minnesota faces abuse allegations just four days until a contested primary.

Keith Ellison, deputy chair of the Democratic National Committee and congressman from Minnesota, confronted allegations of domestic abuse from a former girlfriend, Karen Monahan, Sunday afternoon.

The allegations arose from a Facebook post Saturday night originating from Monahan’s son, who claimed he saw several angry threatening messages and a video of Ellison allegedly dragging his mother.

Monahan, a political organizer in the city of Minneapolis, confirmed her son’s account via Twitter.

Ellison responded to the allegations through a spokesman for his MN attorney general campaign.

“Karen and I were in a long-term relationship which ended in 2016, and I still care deeply for her well-being … This video does not exist because I never behaved in this way, and any characterization otherwise is false,” the statement read.

President Trump visits Fort Drum, New York where he will participate in a signing ceremony for the ‘John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2019’ at 2:30 p.m.

The president will host a roundtable with supporters and deliver remarks at a joint fundraising committee reception in Utica, New York starting at 4:35 p.m.

Sean Spicer, former White House Press Secretary, will share his new Book, “The Briefing: Politics, The Press, and The President” at the National Press Club at 5:30 p.m.

“I would say that – well first of all, you’re – you’re totally not covering the fact that our Secretary of Housing and Urban Development [is African-American.] – Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president, stumped when pressed if there are African American high level advisors to the president in the West Wing.

