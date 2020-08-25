The Note: Trump uses diversity as shield and weapon at convention "I know what racism is, and it isn't Donald Trump," Herschel Walker said.

The TAKE with Rick Klein

President Donald Trump's campaign has reached from the top rungs into lesser-known tiers of the GOP to showcase convention speakers who do not necessarily reflect where the party is or the challenges in where it will have to go in reaching voters of color.

Opening-night convention speakers included Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, the Senate's only Black Republican; former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who is Indian American; Kimberly Guilfoyle, a Latina media personality who is dating Donald Trump Jr.; Kim Klacik, a Black congressional candidate from Maryland; Vernon Jones, a Black Georgia state lawmaker who is a Democrat; and Herschel Walker, a Black former NFL player.

All talked at least in passing about their racial identities -- and several offered implicit or explicit defenses of a president who has long been accused of outright racism.

"America is not a racist country," Haley said.

"I know what racism is, and it isn't Donald Trump," Walker said.

Tuesday's speakers will include a Latina lieutenant governor, Jeannette Nunez of Florida, and a Black attorney general, Daniel Cameron of Kentucky. Lineups for later in the week include Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Ben Carson, the only Black member of Trump's Cabinet, and Burgess Owens, a Black former NFL player who is running for Congress in Utah.

It's been suggested that Trump highlights the support he has among people of color not necessarily to garner more Black and Latino votes, but to make his white supporters more comfortable about supporting him.

Regardless of the intent, in this moment -- with Sen. Kamala Harris' placement on the ticket making history and tensions rising in Wisconsin after another incident with a police officer killing a Black man -- the faces that Republicans put before voters this week matter.

The RUNDOWN with MaryAlice Parks

Melania Trump will headline the GOP convention program Tuesday night. It's a lot of pressure for the first lady.

Her convention speech four years ago was widely teased after it appeared parts were perhaps plagiarized from an older speech by Michelle Obama, and since taking office Melania Trump has seemed to struggle to connect with a wide-range of voters across party lines, compared to her predecessors.

This week, has already been tough for Melania Trump. Monday, news broke that a former friend was reportedly planning to recount times she spoke ill of the president's older children in a new book. And over the weekend, the first lady's team faced criticism for celebrating their recent renovation of the Rose Garden at the White House.

With the coronavirus pandemic still taking American lives and livelihoods each day, the optics of time spent on an outdoor remodel were less than ideal. More, the garden revamp was a reminder that Melania Trump planned to give her remarks this week from that very spot. Regardless of the cosmetics, the location choice has raised serious ethical concerns.

Of course, the first lady is not alone, the president and others are also set to give their political, convention speeches from the White House this week, although it is a government building paid for and maintained by taxpayers.

The TIP with Quinn Scanlan

On the heels of a convention that was criticized for heavily featuring members of the Democratic Party's "Old Guard," Republicans are showcasing a slate of candidates hoping to unseat Democratic incumbents this November to join the halls of Congress as a part of a new generation of GOPers. Regardless of whether Trump wins reelection, some of these candidates delivered Trumpian messages on the first night of the RNC -- underscoring just how likely it is that Trumpism might outlast the president himself.

"Joe Biden believes we can't think for ourselves, that the color of someone's skin dictates their political views," said Kim Klacik, a Black 38-year-old Republican running in Maryland's majority Black 7th Congressional District. In a campaign ad that went viral thanks to a retweet from Trump, Klacik walks past abandoned buildings in Baltimore's inner city, delivering a similar message to the one she gave during Monday night's programming, that Democrats have failed Black Americans.

"We're not buying the lies anymore. You and your party have neglected us for far too long," she said in a video message from a federal opportunity zone in West Baltimore.

Sean Parnell, a decorated Army combat veteran running in Pennsylvania's 17th Congressional District, spoke about being attacked and wounded by the Taliban while serving in Afghanistan before railing against the Democratic Party, saying, "I look across the aisle and I do not see a party that wants you to pursue your dreams. ... I don't see a party that wants you to be free. I see a party that wants to chain you to conformity and will destroy anyone they deem a heretic."

On Wednesday, 25-year-old real estate investor Madison Cawthorn and Super Bowl champion Burgess Owens will speak. After winning his primary in North Carolina's solidly Republican 10th Congressional District, Cawthorn -- who was paralyzed in a nearly fatal car accident in 2014 -- is likely to become the youngest member of Congress. Owens is hoping to bring Utah's 4th Congressional District back into Republican control after the party narrowly lost in 2018. He told the Deseret News that he plans to talk about growing up Black in the segregated South, and convey that he is part of a "party of hope" that recognizes "how far we've come as, 'We the people.'"

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW TODAY

Former Ambassador to the United Nations and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley joins ABC's "Good Morning America."

President Donald Trump attends the first lady's remarks to the Republican National Convention at 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's RNC speakers include first lady Melania Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump.

