The Note: Trump unleashed as reelection plans firm up

The TAKE with Rick Klein

President Donald Trump is letting Trump be Trump.

A presidential visit to the United Kingdom begins Monday with a president even more freed of constraints than usual.

Robert Mueller is now a private citizen and may not even speak about his investigation again. The president is bucking advice from those around him with tariffs on goods from China and Mexico, and amid tensions with Iran and North Korea.

With the president already inserting himself into domestic British politics, this week will bring some twists on the "special relationship."

Back home, perhaps the most serious primary challenger Trump might have faced -- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan -- is taking a pass. And Democrats are tangling with each other about whether to pursue impeachment -- something the president's team thinks would help him politically anyway.

Trump has consistently broken norms and rewritten unwritten rules of presidential conduct. This is a new phase with fewer guardrails -- just as the president's re-election efforts heat up.

The RUNDOWN with MaryAlice Parks

There is "no middle ground" on policies like climate change, health care or abortion, Sen. Bernie Sanders told activists at the California Democratic Party State Convention over the weekend.

The day before, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper was booed by the same crowd when he argued "socialism" was not the answer to Trump.

And therein lies the tug-of-war within the Democratic presidential primary.

Out West, absolutism is not only acceptable, but increasingly necessary to win over the Democratic base. But a "no middle ground" mantra is still politically risky in the middle of the country, where a Hollywood hue to the party could put off voters.

However, with the state's sizable chunk of delegates, earlier primary date and money, the Democrat who wins in California in early March could run away with the nomination -- so no candidate can afford to blow it there.

The TIP with Zohreen Shah

With Congress back in session this week, the focus will likely return to whether House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will start an impeachment inquiry against the president.

House Majority Whip James Clyburn said Sunday he thinks the president will be impeached, but urged that his party first needed to build a case for it. Some presidential candidates are now pushing for impeachment, including Sen. Kamala Harris who said Saturday, "Mueller's statement made it clear. Congress must hold this president accountable and start impeachment proceedings."

People in Pelosi's own hometown appear to be backing those sentiments. During her speech at the California Democratic Party State Convention in San Francisco, as she talked about "investigating and litigating to protect our democracy," the crowd began yelling, "Impeach." She tried to continue her remarks, but the crowd only grew louder, holding high bright images of "Rosie the Riveter" from the iconic "We can do it" poster. Rosie's face was replaced with Pelosi's.

