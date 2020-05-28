The Note: Trump’s conspiracy-mongering draws only scattered GOP pushback Trump has chosen to spend this moment of his presidency renewing grudges.

The nation is confronting a grim milestone and an uncertain road ahead in the COVID-19 crisis.

President Donald Trump has chosen to spend this moment of his presidency pursuing conspiracy theories and renewing grudges. Most of his Republican Party is standing by and watching.

It's become notable when Trump faces any GOP criticism at all for something he does or says at this stage of his presidency. So it's news when Sen. Mitt Romney, Rep. Liz Cheney and Rep. Adam Kinzinger call on Trump to stop spreading a scurrilous and unfounded rumor about MSNBC host Joe Scarborough.

U.S. President Donald Trump listens to Vice President Mike Pence as they tour the Neil Armstrong Operations and Checkout Facility with first lady Melania Trump and Karen Pence prior to witnessing the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., May 27, 2020. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

But the list of Republicans standing up to the president is short. And while the Scarborough tweets have set some off, the president is also threatening to shut down Twitter using unspecified presidential powers, spreading misinformation about mail-in voting and continuing to rant about something he calls "Obamagate."

He is also flouting his own administration's guidance when it comes to wearing masks in public. His campaign is pushing a rewritten narrative -- fueled by a new, seven-figure national ad buy -- about the president's response to the current crisis, which the president himself insists was "very fast."

Former Vice President Joe Biden responded to the milestone of 100,000 U.S. deaths from COVID-19 with a video message referencing his own history with grief.

"There are moments in our history so grim, so heart-rending that they're forever fixed in each of our hearts as shared grief. Today is one of those moments," Biden said Wednesday.

Trump previously suggested that the death toll would never approach the current levels. His actions this week have reached new levels of provocation and outrage, and while some Republicans are speaking up, most simply are not.

Trump's words have the potential to shape public opinion in the case of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis as well the country's larger response to yet another example of apparent egregious violence by police against a black man.

When asked if the police officers involved in the case should be prosecuted, Trump said Wednesday, "We are going to look at it," and added that his team expected to get a "very full report" this week.

He called it "a very sad day" and tweeted that he asked for an expedited investigation by the FBI and Justice Department, but stopped short of talking next steps yet. Over Twitter, some leading members of the Republican Party, including, Sen. Tim Scott, called for the officers themselves to be arrested and more information gathered nationwide on episodes of police brutality.

People protest outside the Minneapolis Police Department's 3rd Precinct over the arrest of George Floyd, who later died in police custody, in Minneapolis, May 27, 2020. Emilie Richardson/ABC News

On the Democratic side, any congressional oversight of the case could have veepstakes implications. Minnesota's Sen. Amy Klobuchar not only represents Floyd's home state, but has long been on the presumed shortlist for potential running mates for Joe Biden.

During her presidential campaign, Klobuchar faced tough questions from the black community about her decisions as a former prosecutor. Now she's joining other Democrats from the Minnesota delegation in calling for sweeping investigations into Floyd's death at both state and federal levels.

The president's sudden public musings about where to hold the convention have landed him in familiar territory: in a standoff with a popular Democratic governor in a battleground state.

Trump said North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper's decision on whether the city of Charlotte will be able to host a convention with "full attendance" must come "within a week," or the RNC will yank the gathering in favor of a state further along in the reopening process. Even with all three GOP state leaders in Florida, Georgia and Texas knocking on Trump's door to host the event, North Carolina's chief is staying on track with planning, for now.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper listens to a question during a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C., May 20, 2020. Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP

The governor's office is still awaiting a plan from the RNC, a spokesperson said, about how to pull off the full-scale event Trump desires safely -- shifting responsibility onto national Republicans. The city and county are continuing to plan for the convention, steered by national and state protocols on the coronavirus -- with guidance on how to execute the large-scale event expected to come in June. And Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said in a statement to ABC News on Wednesday, "While I've remained consistent in my statements regarding the RNC being held in Charlotte, the science and data will ultimately determine what we will collectively do for our city."

But with Republicans in a holding pattern, sources told ABC News that some state parties have not received hotel reservations promised weeks ago -- underscoring just how uncertain planning is at this point.

Walt Disney World announced a phased reopening plan for its parks. First up: Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom Park on July 11. Read this story and more by checking out Bringing America Back, an ABC News feature that highlights the day's top stories in economic recovery and medical preparedness amid the coronavirus pandemic.

