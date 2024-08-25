November election 'is going to be a close race': Sen. Tom Cotton

Republican Sen. Tom Cotton, an ally of Donald Trump, said the presidential race will be a close one and the former president will put in the work to win in November.

When pressed by "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl on whether or not Trump has to pivot his messaging to focus more on Vice President Kamala Harris' policies, Cotton replied that Trump's "campaign has known all along, and they've said all along that this race is going to be a close race," though Trump himself has also predicted a wide margin of victory for himself.

"We know the race will probably come down to a few hundred thousand votes in a few states. President Trump has been campaigning hard and vigorously now for months. Obviously, that's going to increase in its pace as we get closer to the election, and President Trump is going to draw a sharp contrast with Kamala Harris," Cotton said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.