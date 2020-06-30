NY judge temporarily prevents Trump's niece from publishing tell-all book It is slated to be published by Simon & Schuster on July 28.

A judge in Dutchess County, New York, has imposed a preliminary injunction that temporarily prevents President Donald Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, and Simon & Schuster from publishing her forthcoming book.

"Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man" is slated to be published by Simon & Schuster on July 28 by the 45th president's niece, the daughter of his late older brother Fred.

According to a description of the book on Amazon, "she describes a nightmare of traumas, destructive relationships, and a tragic combination of neglect and abuse. She explains how specific events and general family patterns created the damaged man who currently occupies the Oval Office."

This was the second time Robert Trump, the president's younger brother, tried to halt the book’s publication. The first attempt, in Queens Surrogate’s Court where the estate of the president’s father was settled, failed when the judge said the outcome would not affect the administration of the estate "one iota."

While Surrogate’s Court was not the place for the Trump family to pursue an injunction the judge said the family was free to try again in State Supreme Court, which Robert Trump did, in Dutchess County, north of New York City.

Charles Harder, who represents Robert Trump, told ABC News his client was very pleased with Tuesday's ruling.

"The actions of Mary Trump and Simon & Schuster are truly reprehensible. We look forward to vigorously litigating this case, and will seek the maximum remedies available by law for the enormous damages caused by Mary Trump’s breach of contract and Simon & Schuster’s intentional interference with that contract. Short of corrective action to immediately cease their egregious conduct, we will pursue this case to the very end," Harder said in a statement.

"This book, which addresses matters of great public concern and importance about a sitting president in election year, should not be suppressed even for one day," Ted Boutrous who represents Mary Trump said in a statement to ABC News.

The judge ordered each side to submit papers in the next seven days so he can make a ruling whether to grant a permanent injunction ahead of the scheduled publication date of July 28. Both a representative for Simon & Schuster and an attorney for Mary Trump told ABC News they intend to appeal the ruling.