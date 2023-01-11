NY Republicans call on Rep. George Santos to resign over his 'deceit'

The newly sworn-in congressman told ABC News he doesn't plan to step down.

New York Republicans on Wednesday called on newly sworn-in Rep. George Santos to resign following revelations that he fabricated or embellished much of his background while running for Congress last year.

The Nassau County GOP Chair Joseph Cairo said that Santos campaign was filled with "deceit" and "lies."

"His lies were not mere fibs," Cairo said. "He disgraced the House of Representatives."

Specifically, Cairo referenced Santos' past claim about his maternal grandparents fleeing persecution in Europe during World War II.

"I look at those families that were touched by the horrors of the Holocaust. We feel for them. He has no place in the Nassau County Republican committee nor should he serve in public service or as an elected official," Cairo said.

Santos told ABC News' Rachel Scott on Capitol Hill on Wednesday that he will not resign.

Separately, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Wednesday that Santos would not serve on top committees in Congress.