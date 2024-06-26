The races was the most expensive House primary ever.

NY16 Democratic primary: Jamaal Bowman defeated in most expensive House primary on record, in blow for progressives

The Associated Press has projected that Westchester County Executive George Latimer will defeat incumbent Rep. Jamaal Bowman in a contentious Democratic primary in New York’s 16th Congressional district. As of 9:38 PM, with 51% of the votes counted, Latimer leads Bowman with 54.8% of the vote. Bowman has 45.2%.

Latimer, a more moderate candidate, was bolstered by high-profile Democrats like former Sec. of State Hillary Clinton, who endorsed him on X just two weeks before polls closed. Meanwhile, progressives such as Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, had circled their wagons around Bowman in efforts to blunt the impact of a major influx in spending. But not every progressive was on board for Bowman – former Rep. Mondaire Jones, D-New York, broke ranks from other congressional progressives by endorsing Latimer, citing his stance on the Oct. 7 attacks.

Per AdImpact, the race was the most expensive House primary on record, with most of the funding coming from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee’s (AIPAC) United Democracy Project PAC in support of Latimer. Latimer was recruited to run by AIPAC.

Democratic candidate for New York's 16th District George Latimer speaks at the Mount Vernon Democratic headquarters in Mount Vernon, NY, June 24, 2024. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

At the crux of this race was the candidates' stances on the Israel-Hamas war and their relationships with local groups as well as Bowman’s characterization of AIPAC’s buckets of spending.

Bowman has been one of Congress' most ardent critics of Israel, referring to the Israel Defense Forces' incursions in Gaza as a "genocide" and frequently calling for a cease-fire.

Latimer told the Associated Press earlier this month that he supports a two-state solution, but said, "Don't tell me, 'Cease-fire now. Sit down, and let's negotiate,' when the guy I'm negotiating with[,] in Hamas[,] is a terrorist organization that's committed to my destruction."

Bowman had previously attacked Latimer at a debate for refusing to condemn Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.