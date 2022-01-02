New NYC Mayor Eric Adams says 'we must pivot and evolve with' COVID

New York City's new mayor, Eric Adams, discussed the challenges that lie ahead for the city with the current surge of COVID-19 cases.

"COVID is a formidable opponent and it continues to evolve, and we must pivot and evolve with it, but you can't do it viewing yourself from within the crisis," Adams told anchor George Stephanopoulos on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday. "We have to see ourselves past the crisis."

Adams continued that closing down the city of New York would be just as detrimental as COVID-19.

"If we close down our city, it is as dangerous as COVID," Adam said. "That's what our focus must be. So that proper balance of safety, keeping our economy operated is going to allow us to get through."

In his first address as mayor on Saturday, Adams talked about New York City's battle with COVID-19 and how, he said, the city has the tools now to live with the virus and keep others safe.

"Some would say that we must choose between shutting down our city and endangering New Yorkers with COVID, I say no to that as well," Adams said. "This is 2022, not 2020. With vaccines, testing and treatment, we have the tools now to live with this virus and stay healthy as we all do our part to keep each other safe."

