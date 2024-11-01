NYC Mayor Eric Adams to stand trial in April 2025 on federal corruption charges

The defense argued for a schedule that could end a trial by early April.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams will stand trial on federal corruption charges starting on April 21, 2025, a judge said Friday.

The date upset the defense, which argued for a schedule that could end the trial no later than early April to accommodate “grave, grave Democratic concerns,” namely the mayor’s reelection campaign.

The defense argued Adams needed resolution of the criminal case by the time the New York City ballot is set in the spring.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams arrives at United States court, on the day of a hearing in his case of being charged with bribery and illegally soliciting a campaign contribution from a foreign national, in New York, Nov. 1, 2024. Kent Edwards/Reuters

"There is a point in early April when people know who is on the ballot," defense attorney Alex Spiro said during a hearing on Friday. "He's either running with this hanging over his head or he’s running with this over."

Judge Dale Ho said he appreciated the interest in a speedy trial "that any defendant has, but particularly that Mayor Adams has given the election cycle."

"But I also have to be realistic about what I think can get done," he continued.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.